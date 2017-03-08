BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Says it sold 421,803 vehicles in Feb, up from 411,990 vehicles year ago
* Says it sold 1,051,297 vehicles in Jan-Feb, up 1.1 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lCQMgJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.