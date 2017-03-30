BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Science Applications International Corp
* SAIC announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Science Applications International Corp - net bookings for quarter were approximately $0.8 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.8
* Science Applications International- estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal 2017 was about $8.0 billion of which $1.8 billion was funded
* Science Applications International Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results