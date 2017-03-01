March 1 Steel Authority of India Ltd

A total of 1.03 lakh tonnes of steel was exported last month, which includes the first time shipment of CE marked plates from the New Plate Mill of SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant to Europe. During the current financial year 2016-17 SAIL has already exported 6.82 lakh tonnes. The Company aims at exporting 10% of its total production and at doubling the volumes for next fiscal in FY 17-18 which will happen after tripling export volumes during the current fiscal. SAIL plans to soon diversify its exports basket with cold rolled and galvanized products from New Cold Rolling Mill at Bokaro, structural's from New Universals Section Mill at Burnpur and Medium Structural Mill at Durgapur