BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 SRC Energy Inc:
* SailingStone Capital Partners reports 10.6 percent passive stake in SRC Energy as of March 31 versus 8.2 percent passive stake as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o0pHkM) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.