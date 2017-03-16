BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Sainsbury's
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
* CFO says "very happy" with analysts' 2016-17 pretax profit consensus of 578 million stg Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.