June 2 COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA:

* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES

* HAS BOUGHT BACK 1 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES (C.0.2% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL) AT A PRICE OF 50 MILLION EUROS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS COMPLETED BY WENDEL