BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Sajan Inc:
* Sajan enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Amplexor International
* Says Sajan shareholders will receive $5.83 per share in cash for each share of Sajan common stock
* Says Sajan's committee of independent directors and its board of directors have unanimously approved merger agreement
* Sajan - Sajan's board have unanimously approved merger agreement and agreed to recommend that shareholders adopt agreement and approve merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results