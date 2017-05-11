Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Salem Media Group Inc
* Salem Media Group announces pricing of $255 million senior secured notes offering
* Salem Media Group Inc - Pricing of its previously announced offering of $255 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% senior secured notes due 2024
* Pricing of senior notes at an issue price of 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues