BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 ICA Gruppen
* Says sales in Swedish ICA stores increased by 0.3 percent in February 2017 compared with corresponding month last year
* Says sales in like-for-like stores decreased by 0.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.