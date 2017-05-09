BRIEF-Playway appoints Radoslaw Mrowinski new chairman
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
May 9 Ica Gruppen
* Says sales in Swedish Ica stores increased by 8.0% in April 2017 compared with corresponding month last year. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 7.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)