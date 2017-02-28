U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 28 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Unbilled deferred revenue at quarter-end of about $9.0 billion, up 27% year-over-year
* Deferred revenue on balance sheet as of Jan. 31 of $5.54 billion,up 29% year-over-year,29% in constant currency
* Reports Q4 revenue up 27 percent
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $10.15 billion to $10.2 billion
* For fiscal 2018, expect to deliver more than $10 billion in revenue
* Says Q4 subscription and support revenues were $2.11 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year
* Says Q4 professional services and other revenues were $183 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year
* Says raising its full fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance previously provided on November 17, 2016
* FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share is projected to be $0.05 to $0.07, while non-GAAP earnings per share is projected to be $1.27 to $1.29
* FY 2018 operating cash flow growth is projected to be 20% to 21% year-over-year
* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q4 GAAP loss per share was $0.07
Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.