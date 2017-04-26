BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Salesforce.Com Inc:
* CEO Marc Benioff's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $33.4 million in 2016
* Salesforce.Com Inc CFO Mark Hawkins 2017 total compensation $7.5 million versus $7.7 million in 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2pmVSOX) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results