Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 mortgage loans sales were $1.8 million versus $1.8 million
* Qtrly net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses $ 7.6 million versus $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.