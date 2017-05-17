May 17 Valeant

* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation

* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant and Actavis Laboratories Inc, at Actavis' request, have agreed to stay outstanding litigation

* Says companies have agreed to extend 30-month stay regarding Actavis' ANDA for a generic version of XiFaxan (Rifaximin) 550 mg tablets

* Says legal action is stayed through April 30, 2018 and cannot be lifted prior to Oct. 31, 2017

* Valeant says all currently scheduled litigation activities, including January 2018 trial date, have been indefinitely removed from court docket