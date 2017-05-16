May 16 Salmar Asa:

* Says has nominated Atle Eide, a senior partner in the private equity investment company HitecVision, as its new chair of board

* The incumbent chairman, Bjoern Flatgaard, who has served on SalMar's board for 15 years, announced in March that he was not seeking reelection

* Says Therese Log Bergjord, Margrethe Hauge, and Helge Moen are nominated as new board directors

* Says Salmar's main shareholder, Gustav Witzoee, has announced his intent to step down as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: