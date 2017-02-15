Feb 15 Salmar Asa

* CEO says average 2017 salmon contract price is so far up by almost NOK 10 per kilo from 2016 average of NOK 46

* Has so far sold 47 percent of H1 2017 output on long-term contracts, 38 percent for H2 -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)