WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Salvarx Group Plc
* Says unit Salvarx Ltd, entered into agreement to invest in rift biotherapeutics, a biotechnology co in development of antibodies for use in oncology
* Says salvarx will invest $1,000,000 for an initial holding of about 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.