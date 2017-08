July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto tells a post-results analyst call:

* group focusing on inventory in order to generate cash, generate space and have proper product mix

* sees improving trend for wholesale in second half

* destocking of inventory mainly carried out in H1, won't be at same level in the second half of year.