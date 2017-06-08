BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Sama Resources Inc:
* Sama Resources- in consideration, co agreed to pay cvmr ca$5 million either in cash or, through issuance of equivalent value of common shares of co
* Sama Resources- CVMR will receive a royalty equal to 15 percent of sale price of metal powders produced by plants in excess of London metal exchange price
* Sama Resources Inc - signed technology license agreement with CVMR Corp to produce nickel and iron powders at samapleu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.