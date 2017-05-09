BRIEF-Wedia launches capital increase of about 2.14 million euros
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
May 9 Samart Telcoms Pcl
* The consolidated total revenues for Q1 2017 was 1,405 million baht, decreased by 4%
* Qtrly net profit 81.2 million baht versus 56 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan