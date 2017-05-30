UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 30 SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
* SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET ACQUIRES 463 APARTMENTS FROM MUNICIPAL HOUSING COMPANY IN FALUN
* TRANSACTION TAKES PLACE AS COMPANY ACQUISITION; ACCESS TAKES PLACE ON JULY 1, 2017
* ACQUISITION IS FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF LOANS AND EQUITY
* ACQUIRES 463 APARTMENTS FROM KOPPARSTADEN AB FOR SEK 316 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
* Share slip, with Caxton down more than 6 pct (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)