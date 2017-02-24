BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Samitivej Pcl
* fy net profit 1.37 billion baht versus 1.36 billion baht
* fy total revenues 10.21 billion baht versus 10.10 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lR8I6I) Further company coverage:
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.