BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 Samji Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it changed co-CEO of the co to Joo Dong Yik from Lee Gi Nam, effective March 24
* The other co-CEO Park Du Jin still serves as co-CEO in the company as well
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BXsFBY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement