BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 9 Sammakorn Pcl
* Qtrly total revenue of 225 million baht, a decrease of 53.22pct compared to 1st quarter 2016
* Qtrly net loss of 2.8 million baht versus profit of 105.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.