BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Samse SA:
* FY revenue 1.22 billion euros ($1.29 billion)versus 1.20 billion euros year ago
* FY operating income 47.4 million euros versus 46.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 34.9 million euros versus 32.1 million euros year ago
* To propose a dividend of 2.20 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.