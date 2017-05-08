May 8 Samson Resources:

* Samson Resources II, LLC to market East Texas and North Louisiana assets as part of strategic review outcome

* Samson Resources II LLC - owns about 210,000 net acres in East Texas and North Louisiana Areas with an 86% working interest in leasehold

* Samson Resources II LLC - emerged from chapter 11 on march 1, 2017 with improved financial position after discharging approximately $4 billion in debt Source text for Eikon: