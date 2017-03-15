March 16 Samsonite International SA
* FY profit attributable to equity holders US$255.7 million
versus US$197.6 million
* FY net sales increased to US$2.81 billion, reflecting an
increase of 17.3 pct on a constant currency basis
* "With an improving outlook in some of our bigger markets,
we expect better results in coming year"
* Following refinancing of senior credit facilities in Feb
2017, cash interest cost is expected to fall by about $16.0
million in first year
* India was affected by government's demonetization
initiative, recording a 0.5 pct dip in constant currency net
sales FY 2016
* On March 15, 2017 board announced cash distribution of
about US$0.0687 per share, up 4.3 pct from distribution paid in
2016
* Board recommended cash distribution in amount of US$93.0
million, or about US$0.0659 per share for 2016
