BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
April 7 Samsonite International SA :
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of ebags, inc.
* Samsonite LLC and merger sub, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into merger agreement with ebags and securityholders of ebags
* Deal for consideration of us$105.0 million
* Consideration will be settled by cash upon consummation of merger pursuant to merger agreement
* Samsonite LLC agreed to acquire all of outstanding equity interests of ebags
* Consideration will be settled by cash upon consummation of merger pursuant to merger agreement
* Acquisition is currently expected to be completed in q2 of 2017
* Consideration under merger agreement payable by purchaser will be financed by internal resources of company and company's revolving credit facility
* Financial return from acquisition is expected to meet investment criteria considered by company Source text : (bit.ly/2nJbaZK) Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.