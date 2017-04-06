April 7 Samsonite International SA :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of ebags, inc.

* Samsonite LLC and merger sub, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into merger agreement with ebags and securityholders of ebags

* Deal for consideration of us$105.0 million

* Consideration will be settled by cash upon consummation of merger pursuant to merger agreement

* Samsonite LLC agreed to acquire all of outstanding equity interests of ebags

* Acquisition is currently expected to be completed in q2 of 2017

* Consideration under merger agreement payable by purchaser will be financed by internal resources of company and company's revolving credit facility

* Financial return from acquisition is expected to meet investment criteria considered by company