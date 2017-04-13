BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
April 13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:
* Mobile chief says Galaxy S8 preorder levels are better than the S7
* Mobile chief says cannot give up on the China smartphone market
* Mobile chief says aim to recover in the China smartphone market, even if it takes time Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.