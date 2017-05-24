BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd-
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says new gear 360 is priced at $229
* Samsung Electronics America says gear 360 to be available in-store, online at best buy, bestbuy.com, amazon.com, at&t, sprint, t-mobile, verizon
* Samsung Electronics America says gear 360 to also be available in-store, online at u.s. Cellular, samsung.com, and through shopsamsung app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tycnHF) Further company coverage: