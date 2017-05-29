BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
May 30 Nikkei:
* Samsung electronics co ltd will spend around 10 trillion won ($8.91 billion) to double capacity at a memory chip plant in china by 2019 - Nikkei
* Samsung electronics to add a second production line for nand flash memory at fabrication facilities in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7PtGv) Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22