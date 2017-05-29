May 30 Nikkei:

* Samsung electronics co ltd will spend around 10 trillion won ($8.91 billion) to double capacity at a memory chip plant in china by 2019 - Nikkei‍​

* Samsung electronics to add a second production line for nand flash memory at fabrication facilities in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province - Nikkei