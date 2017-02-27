UPDATE 2-BA battles third day of disruption, image blow after IT meltdown
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Feb 27 Samsung SDS Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 667.14 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide 2017 Information Technology Outsourcing service
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EHgN4q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Army says it has control of city (Recasts, adds detail throughout)