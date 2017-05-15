BRIEF-Kuwait's Alafco sings initial commitment with Boeing for 20 B737-8MAX planes
June 20 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
May 15 San Angelo Oil Ltd:
* San Angelo Oil Limited announces C$6 million subscription receipt offering to be completed by Cabral Gold Ltd.
* San Angelo Oil says net proceeds of offering will be used to fund Cabral's work program on Cuiú Cuiú project and for general working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
* Says order, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: