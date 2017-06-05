June 5 San Miguel Corp

* Refers to news article titled "P27-B Manila- Tagaytay Toll Road Eyed" posted in Inquirer.Net on May 30

* Advices that co has submitted an unsolicited proposal, received by department of transportation on Feb 27

* Proposal for construction of an alternative 29 kilometer toll road referred to as Tanauan-Tagaytay Expressway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: