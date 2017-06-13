BRIEF-Lisi Group expects to record loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 13 San Miguel Corp :
* Refers to news article titled "San Miguel plans to venture into geothermal energy" posted in manilastandard.net on June 12
* Advices that co contemplates to participate and invest in the development of geothermal energy projects
* Says co is evaluating viability of geothermal projects of Pan Pacific Power Philippines Corp. As reported in the article
* Clarifies that co has not provided funding to Pan Pacific Power Philippines Corp for its on-going projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.