BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 14 San Miguel Corp
* Refers to news article titled "San Miguel to build P1-T new petrochem plant" posted in the Manila Times on june 14
* Contemplates to invest in construction and establishment of petrochemical refinery
* Refers to news article "SMC sees profit tripling by 2020" posted in the Philippine Star on June 14
* Co confirms statements of COO regarding projected increase in profitability of co in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23