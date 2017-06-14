June 14 San Miguel Corp

* Refers to news article titled "San Miguel to build P1-T new petrochem plant" posted in the Manila Times on june 14

* Contemplates to invest in construction and establishment of petrochemical refinery

* Refers to news article "SMC sees profit tripling by 2020" posted in the Philippine Star on June 14

* Co confirms statements of COO regarding projected increase in profitability of co in medium term