BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 10 San Miguel Corp-
* Q1 net sales 195,762 million pesos, up 23 percent
* Qtrly net income 13.83 billion pesos versus 13.54 billion pesos Source text (bit.ly/2pv333Z) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.