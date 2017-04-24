BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 51.1 percent y/y at 691.0 million yuan ($100.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pse8Hk
($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement