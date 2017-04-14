BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 45 percent to 55 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (457.2 million yuan)
* Says increased demand of LED as main reason for the forecast
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: