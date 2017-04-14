April 14Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 45 percent to 55 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (457.2 million yuan)

* Says increased demand of LED as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sti0ge

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)