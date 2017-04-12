April 12 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 27.9 percent y/y at 2.2 billion yuan ($319.19 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 45-55 percent y/y versus net profit of 457.2 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to boost capital of U.S. unit Luminus Inc by $20 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oojH6u; bit.ly/2psQmqX; bit.ly/2p4UKjr

