BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 31 SanBio Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 900 million yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation , with interest rate of 1.3 percent and a term of five years
* Says the loan is use for research expenditure of clinical test
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jJpndi
(Beijing Headline News)
