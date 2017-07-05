FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 hours
BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners sells non-core production assets in Texas
July 5, 2017 / 10:51 AM

BRIEF-Sanchez Midstream Partners sells non-core production assets in Texas

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sanchez Midstream Partners Lp

* Sanchez Midstream Partners sells non-core production assets in Texas; provides update on midstream activities in South Texas

* Sanchez Midstream - ‍to sell certain of its non-core, non-operated production assets located in Texas to a private buyer for approximately $6.3 million​

* Sanchez Midstream Partners LP - the assets are expected to provide a stable stream of fee-based cash flow beginning in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

