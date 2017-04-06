Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP -
* On April 6, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co - SEC filing
* On April 6, partnership, MLV & Co. mutually agreed to terminate market issuance sales agreement, dated April 17, 2015
* Pursuant agreement, partnership may sell from time to time through FBR, common units representing lp interests in partnership Source text: [bit.ly/2o7xW0U] Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)