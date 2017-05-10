BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp:
* Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution on common units; announces distribution on class B preferred units
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common units of $0.4375 per unit
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - distribution represents an increase of approximatel 6.2% over partnership's may 2016 cash distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.