May 15 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017
operating and financial results
* Sanchez Production Partners LP says raptor gas processing
facility is in early phases of start-up and is expected to be
fully operational by end of Q2
* Sanchez Production Partners - raptor seco pipeline phase 1
construction is progressing with project expected to come
on-line within budget in Q2 2017
* Sanchez Production Partners - throughput volumes of
natural gas for western catarina midstream system for Q1 2017
were lower than expected
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp says net loss per unit
common units for the quarter $1.32
* Sanchez Production Partners - anticipates sale of operated
Oklahoma production assets will have no impact on its borrowing
capacity
