BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 13 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Sandell Asset Management reports 6.4 percent stake in Bob Evans Farms Inc as of March 9, 2017 versus 8.1 percent stake as of December 6, 2016 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ng4zdI Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.