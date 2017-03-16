March 16 Sanderson Farms Inc
* Sanderson Farms Inc. Announces site for new poultry
complex in texas
* Sanderson Farms expects to invest approximately $200
million in new texas complex
* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during
summer 2017Anticipates that associated contract growers will
invest an additional $135 million in poultry production
facilities
* At full capacity, complex will be equipped to process and
sell about 375 million pounds of dressed poultry meat annually
at full production
* Initial operations of new complex to begin during first
fiscal quarter of 2019
