BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Sanderson Farms Inc:
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms
* Sanderson Farms will purchase, process and sell chickens grown by House of Raeford Farms through mid-December 2017
* Sanderson Farms may elect, under terms of agreement, to process chickens on a fee basis rather than purchasing them
* Estimates additional volume of processed pounds from arrangement for St. Pauls processing plant will be 20.4 million pounds in Q3 2017
* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 26.3 million pounds in Q4 2017
* Sees additional volume of processed pounds arrangement will generate for St. Pauls processing plant will be 12.4 million pounds during Q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.