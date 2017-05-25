BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
May 25 Sanderson Farms Inc
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
* Sanderson Farms says driving Q2 results were continued strong demand for chicken at retail grocery stores, increased volume, improved export markets
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $773.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sanderson Farms says overall prices paid for feed grains were higher during Q2 of fiscal 2017 as compared to the same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)