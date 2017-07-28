BRIEF-Sandfire Resources acquires additional common shares of Tintina Resources

July 28 (Reuters) - Sandfire Resources NL:

* Sandfire Resources acquires additional common shares of Tintina Resources Inc.

* Says purchased common shares represent 16.9 percent of currently outstanding Tintina common shares

* Says purchased common shares will be held for investment purposes

* Co, through unit, has agreed to purchase 54.6 million common shares of Tintina Resources Inc

* To purchase the 54.6 million shares at a price per share of C$0.1305 for a total aggregate consideration of C$7.1 million

* If warrants exercised in full, co to have beneficial ownership over 81.5% of Tintina's then issued, outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: