BRIEF-Sandfire Resources acquires additional common shares of Tintina Resources

July 28 (Reuters) - Sandfire Resources NL:
* Sandfire Resources acquires additional common shares of Tintina Resources Inc.
* Says purchased common shares represent 16.9 percent of currently outstanding Tintina common shares
* Says purchased common shares will be held for investment purposes
* Co, through unit, has agreed to purchase 54.6 million common shares of Tintina Resources Inc
* To purchase the 54.6 million shares at a price per share of C$0.1305 for a total aggregate consideration of C$7.1 million
* If warrants exercised in full, co to have beneficial ownership over 81.5% of Tintina's then issued, outstanding common shares